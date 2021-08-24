Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Aug 24, 2021

July 29, 2021

  • Garrett A. Johnson, 20, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.

August 3, 2021

  • Jolene E. Wheeler, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for endangering the welfare of a child and no seatbelt (back seat passenger 4-6 y.o.a.)
  • Samantha M. Winn, 31, of Pocono Pines PA, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Tyler J. Cook, 23, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal sex act. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

August 4, 2021

  • Tori L. Guffey, 27, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
  • William C. Hall, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of intent/fraud to obtain transportation without pay. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Michael G. House, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

August 5, 2021

  • Isabella M. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speeding in zone and reckless driving.
  • Dean E. Northcutt, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
  • Mary E. Patricia, 68, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
  • Alexia V. Decarolis, 19, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

August 6, 2021

  • Louise A. Kitchen, 67, of Vernon, was arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Daniel Thorp, 38, of Florence, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Stefanie L. Boylan, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
  • Shane J. Thornton, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.

August 7, 2021

  • Evamarie Torrellas, 55, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson (intentional damage to property). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

August 8, 2021

  • Tyler C. Musacchio, 24, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.

August 9, 2021

  • Gerald R. Popple, 64, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.

August 10, 2021

  • Steven W. Mackay, 25, of Bernhards Bay, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Andrew G. Bavo, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and failure to keep right.
  • David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.

August 11, 2021

  • Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Jonathan L. Washburn, 46, of Central Square, was arrested on a superior court arrest warrant for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Colin P. Chesebro, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

August 12, 2021

  • Austin C. Mitchell, 25, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

August 15, 2021

  • Harold E. Grome, 54, of Norwich, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Zachery R. Baslow, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for no seatbelt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Noah C. Hawkins, 22, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

