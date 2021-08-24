BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 29, 2021
- Garrett A. Johnson, 20, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
August 3, 2021
- Jolene E. Wheeler, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for endangering the welfare of a child and no seatbelt (back seat passenger 4-6 y.o.a.)
- Samantha M. Winn, 31, of Pocono Pines PA, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Tyler J. Cook, 23, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal sex act. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
August 4, 2021
- Tori L. Guffey, 27, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
- William C. Hall, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of intent/fraud to obtain transportation without pay. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Michael G. House, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
August 5, 2021
- Isabella M. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speeding in zone and reckless driving.
- Dean E. Northcutt, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Mary E. Patricia, 68, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Alexia V. Decarolis, 19, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
August 6, 2021
- Louise A. Kitchen, 67, of Vernon, was arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Daniel Thorp, 38, of Florence, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Stefanie L. Boylan, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
- Shane J. Thornton, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
August 7, 2021
- Evamarie Torrellas, 55, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson (intentional damage to property). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
August 8, 2021
- Tyler C. Musacchio, 24, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
August 9, 2021
- Gerald R. Popple, 64, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
August 10, 2021
- Steven W. Mackay, 25, of Bernhards Bay, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and failure to keep right.
- David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
August 11, 2021
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jonathan L. Washburn, 46, of Central Square, was arrested on a superior court arrest warrant for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Colin P. Chesebro, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
August 12, 2021
- Austin C. Mitchell, 25, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
August 15, 2021
- Harold E. Grome, 54, of Norwich, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Zachery R. Baslow, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for no seatbelt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Noah C. Hawkins, 22, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.