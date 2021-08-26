Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Madison County DMV announces new hours beginning in September

Bymartha

Aug 26, 2021

Madison County Clerk Michael Keville announced that the Madison County DMV in Wampsville will be expanding its hours to better serve the residents of Madison County and Central New York.

Beginning, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, the Wampsville DMV will have extended hours Monday through Thursday and be open by appointment only on Fridays.

Here is the new schedule:

  • Mondays from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fridays by appointment only

Appointments may be scheduled through the Madison County DMV website or by calling 315.366.3020. The Madison County DMV located at 138 N. Court St., Wampsville. For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/423/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story Veterans/Military

New NY Army National Guard officers come from Yonkers, Mount Vernon and Syracuse

Sep 8, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Magnarelli: State to install speed cameras in work zones

Sep 7, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Fatal House Fire in Oneida County

Sep 7, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story Veterans/Military

New NY Army National Guard officers come from Yonkers, Mount Vernon and Syracuse

Sep 8, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Magnarelli: State to install speed cameras in work zones

Sep 7, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Fatal House Fire in Oneida County

Sep 7, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Sep 3, 2021