Madison County DMV announces new hours beginning in September

Madison County Clerk Michael Keville announced that the Madison County DMV in Wampsville will be expanding its hours to better serve the residents of Madison County and Central New York.

Beginning, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, the Wampsville DMV will have extended hours Monday through Thursday and be open by appointment only on Fridays.

Here is the new schedule:

Mondays from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays by appointment only

Appointments may be scheduled through the Madison County DMV website or by calling 315.366.3020. The Madison County DMV located at 138 N. Court St., Wampsville. For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/423/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles.

