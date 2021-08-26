New Woodstock Free Library hosts Wellness Wednesdays

The New Woodstock Free Library will host two wellness workshops in September. Facilitated by Mary Kate Schutt, the workshops will focus on mind and body resilience, which is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. Space is limited, so participants are asked to sign up in advance at bit.ly/nwflww or by emailing helia@midyork.org.

The workshop dates and descriptions are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Manage Your Mindset. Do you find you judge yourself (and others) harshly? In this workshop, you’ll learn how to challenge your inner judgements and cultivate resilient thinking. Walk away with the tools to see opportunities for growth and learning in your everyday life.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Befriend Your Body. Do you resist, resent or hate your body? You’re not alone. In this 90-minute workshop, you’ll learn simple and practical ways to feel energized, connected or just plain good in your body without shame or fear. You’ll explore how to listen to your body through stillness and movement.

Schutt is the owner of Tinana Teachings, LLC, a positive psychology-based coaching and consulting business. Tinana Teachings offers coaching and interactive workshops that provide the tools and inspiration to support your mind, body and spirit. During her more than 10 years facilitating wellness experiences, Schutt has found that connection is the key to flourishing. She strives to help others cultivate loving connections with themselves, others and the world around them.

