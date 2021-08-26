Solid Waste to host two fall 2021 document shredding events

In addition to the scheduled October shred event in Hamilton, the Madison County Department of Solid Waste has added another shred event in September at the Buyea Road Residential Station. The Department of Solid Waste invites residents to attend either event, making sure to follow necessary safety precautions (staying in your vehicle at all times and putting the materials to be shredded in a location where the event staff can easily access them).

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 25, 8 to 11 a.m., Buyea Road Residential Station, 6666 Buyea Road, Canastota

Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Parry’s parking lot, 100 Utica St., Hamilton

Residents can bring a maximum of four filing boxes per vehicle of personal and confidential documents to be shredded. Due to the success of the spring shred event, this rule will be enforced to ensure as many people as possible can be served. Material should be loose in boxes or paper bags and easily accessible in the back of the vehicle. Empty boxes will be returned to the vehicle; do not put items in plastic bags.

Bank statements, medical paperwork and documents with personal information such as social security numbers, credit card information and account numbers are ideal for shredding. Junk mail, magazines, phone books or other envelopes with only the home address should go directly into the paper recycling bin. Business waste will not be accepted.

“This past May, we had a record turnout at our spring shred event,” said Madison County Recycling Coordinator Kristin Welch. “We hope that by adding an additional shred event in September, we can safely and efficiently meet the needs of our community who rely on these events for secure disposal of their confidential documents.

“The material collected will be recycled into other paper products. Residents will be able to protect their personal information and, at the same time, help us rethink waste here in Madison County.”

In addition to the shred events, the Department of Solid Waste is working with LOJO Technology to host Saturday drop-offs for electronic waste. Residents looking to recycle electronics such as computers and TVs may take their materials to LOJO Technology, 634 Birchwood Drive, Oneida, year-round Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 through Oct. 2.

Business waste will not be accepted.

For more information, visit MadisonCountyRecycles.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.

