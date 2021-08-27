New York Air National Guard announces promotions

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the promotion of the following members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Matthew Speirs of Cazenovia, assigned to the174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant May 18, 2021

George Stratakos of Manlius, assigned to the107th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant April 1, 2021.

Gareth Scofield of Chittenango, assigned to the174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel March 2, 2021

Mark Browning of Manlius, and assigned to the174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel on March 2, 2021

William Harvey of Manlius, assigned to the174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of major on March 2, 2021

Peter Onan of Oneida, assigned to the174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel on March 2, 2021

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best-qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 106th Rescue Wing.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air Nation.

