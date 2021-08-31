Vaccinations protect people from serious diseases

National Immunization Awareness Month reminds us we all need vaccines throughout our lives

It’s National Immunization Awareness Month, the perfect time to make sure you and your family are protected against diseases like pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus and polio. Vaccines are a safe and proven way to protect yourself and your children from several serious diseases.

You can provide the best protection for your children by following the recommended immunization schedule and making sure they get the vaccines they need, when they need them. You can learn more about the recommended schedule of immunizations by age at cdc.gov/vaccines/parents.

In addition to the recommended vaccines, everyone age 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine in September or October to protect against seasonal flu. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 12 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults should get the Td or Tdap vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Some additional vaccines you may need depending on your age or other factors include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus, meningitis, pneumonia and shingles.

Not only can vaccine-preventable diseases make you very sick, but if you get sick, you may risk spreading disease to others. That’s a risk most of us do not want to take. Infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems (like those undergoing cancer treatment) are especially vulnerable to infectious diseases.

They are also more likely to have severe illness and complications if they do get sick. You can help protect your health and the health of your loved ones by getting your recommended vaccines. There are many things we want to pass on to our loved ones – illnessis not one of them.

The good news is that getting vaccinated is easier than you think. Call your doctor, health clinic, pharmacy or health department for more information on how to get vaccinated.

Madison County Health Department is holding its regular immunization clinics by appointment. The following clinics will be held at 138 N. Court St., Building 5, in Wampsville:

Sept. 10 (Friday) 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 (Friday) 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 21 (Tuesday) 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 (Wednesday) 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 (Thursday) 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 (Monday) 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 29 (Wednesday) 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are limited; schedule an appointment by calling the Health Department at 315.366.2848. For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/459/Immunization-Vaccination-Program. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics are held at different times than the regular Immunization Clinics. Visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information for upcoming COVID-19 clinics.

