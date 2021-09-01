BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Aug. 15, 2021
- Noah C. Hawkins, 22, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Aug. 16, 2021
- Robert J. Howlett, 19, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Aug. 17, 2021
- Tonya J. Millington, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Chad M. Emmons, 33, of West Eaton, was arrested on two separate warrants. The first was an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. The second was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment on all charges.
Aug. 18, 2021
- Stefanie L. Bavo, 37, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child.
Aug. 19, 2021
- Ralph F. Hollinbrook, 66, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal contempt.
- Billyjo Collins, 28, of Canastota, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Chad M. Emmons, 33, of West Eaton, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Harry M. Cudak, 33, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a windshield violation.
- Annmarie N. Hatch, 22, of Oriskany Falls, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 20, 2021
- Shane J. Thornton, 42, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Cathy L. Joslyn, 57, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Michael A. Pealo Jr., 27, of Auburn, was arrested for second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (C felony- fentanyl) and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (B felony- fentanyl). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued appearance tickets for unsafe turn, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and circumventing ignition interlock device.
- Edward D. Babiarz, 31, of Weedsport, was arrested for second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree (C felony-fentanyl) and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (B felony-fentanyl).
Aug. 21, 2021
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Aug. 22, 2021
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 23, 2021
- Joshua L. Dixon, 31, of Oneida Castle, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.