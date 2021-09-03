BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Aug. 19, 2021
- Louis Roy Jacobs, 57, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree sex abuse (sexual contact with a person under 14 years old), forcible touching and act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kevin P. Carbone, 48, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and second-degree sex abuse (sexual contact with a person under 14 years old). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Aug. 22, 2021
- Kurtis D. Rollison, 33, of Liverpool, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation and criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree.
- Steven M. Wood, 33, of Mattydale, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a seventh-degree controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
- Mallory P. Coe, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 24, 2021
- David L. Gallagher, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of dog at large and unlicensed dog.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Aug. 26, 2021
- Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Chad M. Lumbrazo, 50, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Michael J. Murray, 29, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Jerrode V. Johnson Jr., 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Aug. 27, 2021
- Addison J. Baer, 20, of Cleveland, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates).
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, obstructed view, speed exceeding 55 mph, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates), third-degree fleeing a police officer, five counts of unsafe turn/failure to signal, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and driving left of the pavement markings. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held in lieu of $100 cash or $200 bond. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.
Aug. 28, 2021
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, was issued a criminal summons for trespass.
Aug. 30, 2021
- Mark A. Hall, 45, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
Aug. 31, 2021
- Andrew G. Bavo, 26, of Mathis TX, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal contempt.
- Melissa S. Whipple, 37, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.