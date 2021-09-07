Fatal House Fire in Oneida County

On Sept. 6, 2021, at approximately 1 a.m., state police responded to a residential house fire at 9201 Fraser Road, Steuben.

When fire departments arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved. Upon making entry to the residence, two individuals were located and pronounced deceased. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but at this time it appears to be accidental.

The names of both individuals are being withheld at this time until the Medical Examiner’s Office can determine a positive identification.

Barneveld Fire Department was primary on the scene with various other departments assisting. The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control responded and is conducting a cause and origin investigation.

