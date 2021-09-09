Fritz’s Polka Band announces 20th recording to be released Oct. 1

Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona will release its 20th recording, “The Hands of Time,” Oct. 1, 2021.

“The Hands of Time” was recorded at SubCat Music Studios in Syracuse and features 11 original tunes and one cover tune (song names to be announced closer to release date). “The Hands of Time” also features the following special guests: Joe Bonamassa (Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Ozzy Osbourne, Journey, The Dead Daisies, Generation Radio), Rocko Dorsey, Ron Keck, Joey Miskulin (Frank Yankovic, Riders In The Sky), Freddy Scherz and Derek Sherinian (Alice Cooper, Dream Theatre, Black Country Communion, Joe Bonamassa and Sons of Apollo).

In addition, the late Fred Scherz, Sr., will be featured on one tune. “The Hands of Time” will be available at FPB gigs, by direct order from FPB and from various online outlets, which will be announced as the release date draws closer.

“I’m beyond excited that this recording is finally scheduled to be released,” said Fritz Scherz, bandleader of Fritz’s Polka Band. “As has been already documented, my initial plans were to release a double album in honor of our 40th anniversary back in 2018; however, due to the hectic schedules of some special guests, I ultimately decided to release “Hey!” in 2018 and then hold what would ultimately become ‘The Hands of Time,’ until I could get all the special guests that I wanted to record their parts. It was well worth the wait, as each of the special guests exceeded my expectations.

“I can’t thank these special guests enough for not only taking the time out of their busy schedules to record for this album, but also for how willing they were to do so. To think there’s an artist like my friend, Joe Bonamassa on it who’s had more than 20 number-one blues albums, to a friend like Deen Castronovo who’s not only in Journey, but has taken part in albums that have gone platinum; from a friend like multi-Grammy winner Joey Miskulin, whom I’ve known for more than 40 years and has recorded for the likes of Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, Walter Ostanek, Shania Twain, U2 and Frank Yankovic to name just a few.

“One special guest I’m extra excited about is my son, Freddy, who’s just 7 years old! He played so nicely on a Swiss tune my dad wrote.”

Oct. 14, 2018, marked the 40th anniversary of Fritz’s Polka Band. FPB made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. FPB appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show “Breaking Bad.”

In November 2018, FPB released its 19th recording, “Hey!,” which featured Rocko Dorsey, Ron Keck and Todd Kerns (from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, TOQUE, Age of Electric and more) as special guests. In winter 2019, FPB’s recording “Hey!” was nominated for a Syracuse Area Music Award: Best Recording Other Styles.

In autumn 2019, FPB was nominated for Band of the Year as well as New, Original Polka Song by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Additionally, Fritz Scherz was nominated for Musician of the Year and Button-Box: Artist or Duo awards.

For more information on Fritz’s Polka Band, visit fritzspolkaband.com, facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, twitter.com/fritzspolkaband or instagram.com/fritzspolkaband.

