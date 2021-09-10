Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Onondaga is a 2-year-old male American pit bull terrier mix who needs a forever home. This handsome man is hoping his new forever family finds him soon. If you are interested in getting to know Onondaga, stop at the shelter to meet him.

Mouse is a cute 2-year-old male kitty. He is a lovable bundle of fur and desperately deserves to have a second chance and find a loving home and someone to love him.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

