Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Sep 13, 2021

Bear is just a big man who enjoys everything. His favorite things are pool time and stuffed animals. Being that he’s a big man and a senior, he tends to be more on the mellow side but still likes to play occasionally. Even though he’s 107 lbs, he enjoys going for walks and has excellent leash manners.

He’s really good in a car and loves going for random car rides. He’s really just looking for a fur-ever home to live out his golden years. He gets along with most furry friends, but the staff says a proper meet-and-greet is required. Stop by the shelter today and ask the staff to see him, you won’t be disappointed.

Ebony Rose is a beautiful 3-year-old, black kitty. She is looking for a loving new family to adore. If that sounds good to you, come on down and meet Ebony Rose today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

