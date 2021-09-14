“Wheel” Fun coming to the Madison County Fairgrounds

Sept. 24 through 26, visitors to the Madison County Fairgrounds can be Wheel Watchers or Wheel Turners when the 50th annual edition of Wheel Days rolls in.

The wheels start spinning Friday evening at 7 p.m. with the Hot Farm Tractor Pulls. At noon Saturday, wheels will be squealing at the Demolition Derby, followed by the Gas & Diesel Truck Pull at 7 p.m.

The wheel excitement continues Sunday at 9 a.m. with the Tractor Pull, while the “Just Cruise-In” car show welcomes the polished wheels on all classic, custom, antique and muscle vehicles at 10 a.m.

Enjoy some country tunes with Matt Chase and the Thunder Canyon Band on the stage at 3 p.m.

See antique tractors, gas engines and find some treasurers at the craft and flea markets. Enjoy delicious fair foods, ice cold beer and “Wheel” excitement Sept. 24 through 26 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Brookfield.

For more information, visit madisoncountyfairny.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related