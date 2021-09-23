Madison County Courier

Education/STEM Top Story

St. Lawrence University students named to dean’s list

Sep 23, 2021

St. Lawrence University congratulates 160 students named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester.

  • Erik Geier of Hamilton, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in economics and business in the liberal arts. Geier attended Hamilton Central School.
  • Leah Rossiter of Manlius, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in economics and business in the liberal arts. Rossiter attended Cazenovia High School.
  • Sophia Sanchez of Oneida, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in performance and communication arts. Sanchez attended Oneida High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

