St. Lawrence University students named to dean’s list

St. Lawrence University congratulates 160 students named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester.

Erik Geier of Hamilton, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in economics and business in the liberal arts. Geier attended Hamilton Central School.

Leah Rossiter of Manlius, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in economics and business in the liberal arts. Rossiter attended Cazenovia High School.

Sophia Sanchez of Oneida, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in performance and communication arts. Sanchez attended Oneida High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

