Fitness, Health & Wellbeing

New nurse practitioner joins CMH team

Sep 27, 2021

The Family Health Center Network of Community Memorial Hospital has welcomed another primary care provider to the team; Cassandra Senif, NP, is now seeing patients out of the Morrisville office location.

Graduating with her bachelor of science in nursing from Utica College, Senif completed her master of science in nursing from SUNY Polytechnic Institute. Having worked in healthcare services for over a decade, Senif has experience in a range of patient care areas, from pediatrics and up.

“Cassandra is a great addition to the Community Memorial medical staff team, covering a vast area of medical services in her clinical rotations and work history,” said Dr. Michael Walsh, Chief Medical Officer. “We enthusiastically welcome her and her skills, and are excited to watch her patient base grow as a CMH team member.”

Senif also holds certification in emergency nursing pediatrics and pediatric nursing.

“I’m excited to join such a great team of healthcare providers, and I look forward to welcoming patients in under my care,” Senif said. “Community Memorial is a stellar place to continue my career in healthcare.”

A resident of Hamilton, Senif looks forward to expanding her care to the community.

“My area of interest as a nurse practitioner is treating the whole family,” she said. “I have a significant background in pediatrics so I am comfortable treating both the child and the parents. I have completed my clinical training hours at CMH Hamilton, and I am looking forward to continuing to learn from other providers and to build relationships with my peers and with my patients.”

Senif enjoys running and hiking with her dogs and husband, as well as attending local college athletic events in her spare time.

To learn more about the team of providers at Community Memorial or to make an appointment, visit communitymemorial.org/family-health-centers/ or call 315.824.4600. All office locations are accepting new patients.

