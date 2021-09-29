BLOTTER: Oneida City Police

Sept. 1, 2021
- Joseph W. Ennis III, 44, of Oneida, was arrested for disseminating indecent material to a minor (a class E felony) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 2, 2021
- Branden E. Mooney, 20, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 3, 2021
- Eliza M. Clements, 25, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speed in zone.
Sept. 4, 2021
- John P. Renfer, 52, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with inadequate lights.
- Joseph M. Baker, 27, of Little Falls, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 5, 2021
- Albin D. Manthey, 57, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for insufficient notice of turn, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Steven W. Mackey, 25, of Bernhards Bay, was arrested on a Superior Court arrest warrant for first-degree criminal contempt and first-degree robbery.
Sept. 7, 2021
- Ryan T. Wheeler, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and following too closely.
Sept. 9, 2021
- Melissa E. Kotary, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jeanette J. Mitchell, 49, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law of possession or consumption of an open container.
- Shiloh J. Cehand, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Kyle A. White, 36, of Boonville, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (firearm/weapon). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dylan R. Mcnabb, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal mischief with intentional to damage property. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Nicholas W. Kampf, 62, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for a local law of open container. He was released on his own recognizance.
Sept. 10, 2021
- Grady D. O’Herien, 64, of Eaton, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Mellissa A. Phillips, 32, of Waterville, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Milik R. Burnett, 23, of Herkimer, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- Mellissa A. Phillips, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brandon L. Homer, 38, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree assault. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 12, 2021
- Keisha M. Carpenter, 21, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Sept. 13, 2021
- Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Ashlee M. Sanchez, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Timothy W. Finster Jr., 47, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Michael A. Joslyn, 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Maxwell S. Hood, 22, of Oneida Castle, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct (obscene language).
- Karen L. Kroth, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct obscene language.
- Chad M. Emmons, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Melissa S. Whipple, 37, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Sept. 14, 2021
- Sean M. Kelly, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal trespass and larceny.
- Cecil J. Palmer, 30, of Utica, was arrested for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony), second-degree assault (intent to cause serious physical injury – a class D felony), second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Stefanie L. Boylan, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear for failure to exercise control of a minor. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Mark Masterpole, 51, of Manlius, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, failure to stop at a red light and unlicensed operator.
Sept. 15, 2021
- Edgar N. Vasquez, 26, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on the charge of disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Seth L. Eckerlin, 25, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for larceny.
Sept. 16, 2021
- John A. Durr, 25, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Stephen L. Eaton, 61, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Joseph M. Froelick, 39, of Oneida, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree criminal trespass and a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, refusal to take a breath test, failure to notify DMV of address change and improper plates. He was transported to Madison County jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 17, 2021
- Natasha M. Salloum, 32, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol revocation), operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device as required.
- Alicia L. Wright, 32, of Eaton, was issued an appearance ticket for larceny.
- Joseph B. Avery, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Adrian K. Johnson, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a criminal summons for trespass.
Sept. 18, 2021
- Steffen W. Adams, 34, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Sept. 19, 2021
- Patrick C. Christensen, 27, of Oneida, was arrested on a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Sept. 20, 2021
- Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Timothy W. Finster Jr., 47, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Michael A. Joslyn, 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Tiffany L. Morey, 31, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree criminal trespass and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Joshua L. Dixon, 31, of Oneida Castle, was arrested for third-degree burglary (a class D felony), fourth-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Marilynn Keil, 32, of Williamstown, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device, and unlicensed operator.
- Nathan J. Bedell, 27, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Merissa L. Darrow, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.