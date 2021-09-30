American Red Cross news

ARC aids three after Canastota fire

(June 23, 2021) Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire early Wednesday morning on East North Canal Street in Canastota, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance that can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and a 1-year-old child. Volunteers also offered emotional support.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

American Red Cross volunteers deploy in advance of Hurricane Ida

(Aug. 28, 2021) By Saturday evening, about 500 Red Cross volunteers were on the ground ready to open shelters and support people who needed a safe place to stay as Ida approaches. Hundreds more volunteers are also being mobilized to support relief efforts after landfall.

Four volunteers from the Eastern New York Region, including two from Central and Northern New York, traveled to the Gulf Coast in advance of the storm.

Deb W. of Henderson and Deb M. of Massena are assisting with sheltering. Another local volunteer, Timothy S. of Potsdam, is supporting the relief operation virtually.

In partnership with local officials, the Red Cross opened evacuation shelters in anticipation of more sheltering requests as evacuation orders expanded.

In addition to pre-positioned supplies, the Red Cross had truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with some 68,000 ready-to-eat meals delivered to Louisiana and Mississippi.

American Red Cross aids two after Chittenango fire

(Sept. 28, 2021) Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to two people after a fire Tuesday on Falls Road in Chittenango, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult and a 15-year-old child. Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

How to help

To help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises, consider making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters.

Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

