Morrisville Public Library announces Oct. 2021 programs

The Morrisville Public Library announced its programs for Oct. 2021. They are as follows:
- Take-N-Make Crafts for Oct.: Stop in any time this month and get some crafts to do at home. We are making a Halloween mask, a goofy pumpkin face magnet and a Halloween sticker scene. Craft kits are for kids ages 2 to 15 only, while supplies last.
- 18th annual Pumpkin Coloring Contest: Stop in to the library and pick up your pumpkin coloring contest entry starting Friday Oct. 1. You have until Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. to turn in your creations for judging. Open to toddler to sixth-graders. Winners will be notified on Thursday Oct. 28. (Please note: we will not judge any left at the library after 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. All entries must be brought inside and not left in the book drop.)
- October Book Discussion: Read the book, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, and post your thoughts on our Facebook event from Oct. 18 through 31, 2021. Or just read the book because we know you want to. Copies can be picked up starting Monday, Oct. 4.
- Classics with Chelle: Join us Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. through Oct. 13, as our Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, reads on Facebook Live, James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl. Fun for kids and adults. It will be live on Facebook until Oct. 31, 2021, when it will be removed.
- LIBRARY CLOSED: The Library will be closed to observe Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. We will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.
- Silent Auction Collection: The Library Board of Trustees are collecting items for the Annual Silent Auction starting Monday, Oct. 18 until Friday, Nov. 12. Donations can be such things as hand-crafted items, artwork, gift certificates, donations from businesses, etc., with a minimum value of $5. They will not be accepting USED items. New or handmade is acceptable. The bidding begins on Nov. 15.
- Virtual Story Time: Join Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, as she reads books about Halloween on Tuesday Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Then stop into the library and get the craft activity (a pumpkin friend) to take home and do. (Craft kits are only available until Friday Oct. 29, while supplies last.) Craft kits are for kids ages 3 to 9 ONLY.
- Classics with Chelle: Join us Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. starting Oct. 20, as our Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, reads on Facebook Live a Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo. Fun for kids and adults. (This runs from Oct. 20 through Dec. 22, with a night off Nov. 24.) It will be live on Facebook until Dec. 31, 2021 when it will be removed.