Civil War Reenactment this weekend at Chittenango Landing

Oct 1, 2021

Take a trip back to the Civil War Days with a live-action display from the 157th New York State Volunteers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 2 and 3 at Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

This event is rescheduled from late August when the museum flooded. Union and Confederate characters will bring history alive for you with drills and period displays. Enjoy live demonstrations from the working blacksmith shop, basket-making demonstrations, crafts, dancing, food, beverages and live music from One Man Band Denniss McGuire throughout the day.

Ask for information about the Saturday evening Candlelight Tour. 

Admission for this special event is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and veterans and $3 for children 12 and under.

