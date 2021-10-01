BLOTTER: Oneida City Police

Sept. 21, 2021
- Nicole M. Torres, 27, of Kirkville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Robert S. Hinkley Jr., 28, of Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jerry L. Mansir, 55, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Laura A. Roberson, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny: credit card (E felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 22, 2021
- Kerrie A. Baker, 47, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for trespass.
- Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
Sept. 23, 2021
- Patrick C. Christensen, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kenneth J. Coe, 59, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for DWI 1st offense, aggravated DWI (blood alcohol content greater than 18), insufficient turn signal, moved from lane unsafely, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and refusal to take a breath test.
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Christina R. Crosby, 35, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 24, 2021
- Tylor J. Nicholson, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign, uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Darrell F. Stevens, 58, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Andrew W. Fuller, 35, of Clinton, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kurtis D. Rollison, 34, of Liverpool, was arrested on an arrest warrant for tampering with evidence (a class E felony). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and returned to Onondaga County Jail.
Sept. 25, 2021
- Steven R. Buss, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- Carl E. Ellsworth, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was also issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 26, 2021
- Maxwell S. Hood, 22, of Oneida Castle, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 27, 2021
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a forged instrument and identity theft.