COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

By Matthew Urtz

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a special Canalside Talk entitled “Canal Water-Whiskey & Temperance.” In the early canal days, many a “canawler” needed no excuse for a drink. About the time the Erie Canal was completed the Temperance Movement swept across New York state, especially in what was called the Burned Over District, which included Madison County. Joe DiGiorgio of the Canal Town Museum will present the program, showing glass slides about the sins of “demon spirits” as seen through the lens of a Magic Lantern of the 19th century. This is a story of how whiskey helped build the Erie Canal and also influenced the Temperance Movement. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call (315) 697-7030.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host That’s “Erie” Entertainment. Ever wonder what the canal boatmen and their families, and the canal town residents did for fun? On Oct. 9 (rain date Oct. 10), visit the Boatyard and find out. Canal life was hard, and they worked long hours, but the boatmen had very creative outlets for entertainment: circus boats, excursion boats, library/book boats and theater boats – to name a few. The Erie Canal and its lateral canals were also “conduits” of information – like information highways. Authors, mediums, clairvoyants, musicians, storytellers and many creative people and performers traveled the canal to offer their services or entertain from town to town. Deirdre Sinnott, author of “The Third Mrs. Galway,” will be at the Laker boat to sign books. For more information, visit chittenangolanding.org.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation entitled “Preservation in an Upstate Community” at the Cazenovia Public Library. Bob Corby, former mayor of Pittsford, will talk about his work in Pittsford. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., the DeRuyter Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Scandals of Madison County” by Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian. Come and hear about some of the most scandalous and salacious stories from Madison County’s Past – stories of murderers, thieves and more. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call (315) 852-6262.

From Thursday, Oct. 14 through 16, at 7 p.m., the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation will host the seventh annual “Walk Among the Spirits” tour of Evergreen Cemetery. Come hear the stories of some of Cazenovia’s former residents. Tours depart every 10 minutes with the final tour leaving at 8 p.m. each night. There is a rain date of Oct. 17. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students/seniors, with a family maximum of $30. Masks are required for participants while in tour groups. Parking is available at 22 Burton St. The event is possible due to a collaboration between the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation and the Cazenovia Public Library. Proceeds from the event support CPF’s ongoing land conservation and historical preservation work. For more information, visit cazpreservation.org.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special concert with Johnathan Edwards. Four decades into a stellar career of uncompromising musical integrity, the man simply delivers, night after night – songs of passion, songs of insight, songs of humor, all rendered in that pure and powerful tenor that – like fine wine – has only grown sweeter with age. Since 1971, Edwards has released 15 albums, including Blue Ridge, his standard-setting collaboration with bluegrass favorites the “Seldom Scene,” and “Little Hands,” his collection of children’s songs, which was honored with a National Library Association award. Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door. For more information, visit oneidacommunity.org/event-details/jonathan-edwards-concert.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a special Canalside Talk entitled “The History of the Canastota Public Library.” Canastota Public Library Director Liz Metzger will present on the history of the library, the Carnegie connection, special guests to the library and more. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call (315) 697-7030.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, from noon to 2 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host its annual luncheon and program at the Solsville Hotel in Madison with a special guest Jim Ford. Ford will present The Activities of the Loomis Gang in the Town of Madison. The meal will feature a buffet lunch of turkey, roast beef, mashed potatoes, salad, gravy, mixed vegetables and warm apple crisp with coffee. A raffle is planned. Following the festivities at 3 p.m., the Solsville Hotel will have live music from the Easy Money Big Band for those interested. Tickets to the annual meeting are $25 and include the meal. To purchase tickets or for more information, call (315) 363-4136 or visit mchs1900.org.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host the Eerie Canal Run. Get ready to run for fun and prizes. The race day packet can be picked up between 9 and 10:15 a.m. at the Sullivan Parks and Recreation Building. The race starts at 10:30 a.m. Registration fees are $50 (15 mile) and $30 (5K); same-day registration is $60 (15 mile) and $35 (5K). For more information, visit eriecanalrun.com/, to register please visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Chittenango/EerieCanalTowpathRun?remMeAttempt.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 5 p.m., the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “Very Eerie Halloween from 7 to 10 p.m. The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a paranormal investigation.What’s creepy and spooky, mysterious and … kooky? It’s not the Addams Family; it’s the costumed racers of the EERIE Canal Run. $5 entrance for visitors. Race participants get in free. Come to the Boatyard at the Canal Boat Museum for an afternoon of doughnuts, cider and an early start to Halloween. There will be vendors, food and a mystery play. At night, we’ll have an even eerier “Night at the Museum” paranormal event from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation entitled “Architectural Styles Part, Part I: Federal Greek Revival and the Victorians” by Carl Stearns at the Cazenovia Public Library. Stearns will highlight architectural styles in Cazenovia. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Clay Historical Association will host a special presentation entitled “Camp Syracuse.” Susan Millett will present on Camp Syracuse, which was established in May 1917 on the New York State Fairgrounds. The Ninth and 16th infantries, as well as the Fifth Machine Gun Battalion, were processed and stationed there to operate the mobilization camp. During the summer of 1918, it was reestablished as a recruitment camp for “special and limited service men.” Camp Syracuse saw more than 30,000 troops move through its facility during World War II. The camp closed in November 1918. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call Cindy at (315) 927-7573.

On Thursdays, Nov. 21 and 28, at a time to be determined, the Madison County Historical Society will host a special presentation by Russ Oechsle on the shelf clock makers of Madison County. More information to come.

