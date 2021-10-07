Deadline for voter registration is Friday, Oct. 8

Time running out for residents planning to vote in Nov. 2 elections

Madison County residents planning to vote in the general election Nov. 2, 2021, must register to vote by Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the last day to postmark or submit an application in person to the Board of Elections.

Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315.366.2231 or downloaded from madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks offices.

Those who have moved since last registering to vote must submit changes of address by Oct. 13, 2021. A change of address can be done by mailing in a new registration form, updating information at dmv.ny.gov or in person at the Board of Elections office in Wampsville.

There are several ways to vote this year:

In person Nov. 2;

Early voting at Sullivan Veterans Memorial Parks and Recreation Building from Oct. 23 through 31; or

by absentee ballot.

If you wish to vote by absentee ballot, absentee ballot application forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315.366.2231 and can also be downloaded from the Board of Election website.

Oct. 18 is the last day to apply for an application for absentee ballot.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or the Madison County Board of Elections Office at 38 N. Court St., Building No. 4, Wampsville.

