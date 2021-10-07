Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fun & Recreation Top Story

Friends of Rogers announces sixth annual Wild Goose Chase results

Bymartha

Oct 7, 2021

The sixth annual Friends of Rogers Wild Goose Chase 5k Trail Run/Walk was held at Rogers Center Sept. 18, 2021. Participants braved the trails and mosquitos on a beautiful day at Rogers Center.

Pictured from left are Wild Goose Chase 2021 medal winners Simon Solomon, executive director; Andrea Merrell, first-place female 18-98; Mark Merrell, first-place male 18-98; Chris Babcock, second-place male 18-98; Rebecca Hargrave, second-place female 18-98; Crystal Mumbulo, third-place female 18-98; Michael Ford, third-place male 18-98; and Katie McLaughlin, educator, as the Canada Goose.

The medal winners are as follows:

  • Male 18-98 years old: First-place: Mark Merrell, 32, time 29:16.5; second-place: Chris Babcock, 48, time 29:18.5; third-place: Michael Ford, 58, time 33:13.8.
  • Female 18-98 years old: First-place: Andrea Merrell, 33, time 30:06.7, second-place: Rebecca Hargrave, 43, time 33:24.0, third-place: Crystal Mumbulo, 34, time 40:45.2.
  • Male 7-17 years old: First-place: Josh Larchar, 17, time 24:16.9, second-place: Clark Vischi, 13, time 35:37.2, third-place: Isaac Larchar, 11, time 35:40.2.
  • Female 7-17 years old: First-place: Lydia Larchar, 13, time 31:06.7, second-place: Tala Moutarde, 7, time 36:43.1, third-place: Zahra Moutarde, 9, time 40:45.2. Congratulations to all the winners and finishers!

﻿Thank you for your support of Rogers Center; we hope to see you next year for the seventh annual Wild Goose Chase 5k.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. Trails are open dawn to dusk daily, and the restrooms are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Visitor Center remains temporarily closed at this time.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct 8, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Deadline for voter registration is Friday, Oct. 8

Oct 6, 2021 martha
Columns History Op-Ed Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 5, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct 8, 2021
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Friends of Rogers announces sixth annual Wild Goose Chase results

Oct 7, 2021
Local Top Story

Deadline for voter registration is Friday, Oct. 8

Oct 6, 2021
Columns History Op-Ed Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 5, 2021