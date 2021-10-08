BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Sept. 28, 2021
- Matthew J. Aceto, 22, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Paul L. Ross, 18, of Cicero, was arrested for petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny (class E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 29, 2021
- Craig J. Coston, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; previous AUO conviction within 18 months, unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle.
- Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree criminal mischief; damaging property over $250 and fourth-degree criminal mischief; intentionally damaging property.
- Connie L. Addison, 41, of Blossvale, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for third-degree burglary. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 30, 2021
- Mallory P. Coe, 26, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jamie E. Burdick, 43, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- William D. Winchell, 42, of Vernon Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 1, 2021
- Daniel T. Bassin, 51, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief; intentionally damaging property over $250 (a class E felony); first-degree reckless endangerment; causing fear of death or serious injury (a class D felony); second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing; applying pressure to neck or throat. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
Oct. 2, 2021
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 3, 2021
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
- Joshua J. Parkhurst, 29, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ethel “Casey” Blasko, 58, of Oneida, was issued a second-degree criminal summons for harassment.