Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Bymartha

Oct 8, 2021

Sept. 28, 2021

  • Matthew J. Aceto, 22, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Paul L. Ross, 18, of Cicero, was arrested for petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny (class E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 29, 2021

  • Craig J. Coston, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; previous AUO conviction within 18 months, unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree criminal mischief; damaging property over $250 and fourth-degree criminal mischief; intentionally damaging property.
  • Connie L. Addison, 41, of Blossvale, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for third-degree burglary. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 30, 2021

  • Mallory P. Coe, 26, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jamie E. Burdick, 43, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
  • William D. Winchell, 42, of Vernon Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Oct. 1, 2021

  • Daniel T. Bassin, 51, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief; intentionally damaging property over $250 (a class E felony); first-degree reckless endangerment; causing fear of death or serious injury (a class D felony); second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing; applying pressure to neck or throat. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Oct. 2, 2021

  • Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Oct. 3, 2021

  • Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
  • Joshua J. Parkhurst, 29, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Ethel “Casey” Blasko, 58, of Oneida, was issued a second-degree criminal summons for harassment.

By martha

Related Post

Fun & Recreation Top Story

Friends of Rogers announces sixth annual Wild Goose Chase results

Oct 7, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Deadline for voter registration is Friday, Oct. 8

Oct 6, 2021 martha
Columns History Op-Ed Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 5, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct 8, 2021
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Friends of Rogers announces sixth annual Wild Goose Chase results

Oct 7, 2021
Local Top Story

Deadline for voter registration is Friday, Oct. 8

Oct 6, 2021
Columns History Op-Ed Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 5, 2021