Troopers investigate involving an Amish buggy in Madison County

On Oct. 8, 2021, at 6 p.m., state police in Morrisville responded to a crash involving an Amish buggy on Lebanon Road in the town of Lebanon, Madison County.

A 2011 KIA operated by Madison Mae Davis, 19, of South Otselic, was westbound on Lebanon Road when she struck a horse-drawn Amish buggy also westbound on Lebanon Road.

There were four occupants in the buggy: a 22-year-old male, a 27-year-old female and two children, ages 2 and 1, who were all ejected from the buggy. They were all transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University for further evaluation.

Davis was transported to Community Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and was later released. She was issued a ticket for failure to use due care for an animal, a violation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related