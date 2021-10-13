BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct. 5, 2021
- Issa N. Nahhas, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of petit larceny.
- Michele L. Bielby, 48, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Steven E. Clark, 49, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 6, 2021
- Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise.
- Kym K. Snyder, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt.
- Rikki L. Ortman, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing firefighter operations. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Parish T. Gibson, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
Oct. 7, 2021
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: previous conviction.
- Stephanie M. Holmes, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Crystal L. Muldoon, 44, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brandon L. Homer, 38, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree assault. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 8, 2021
- Brandy M. Howlett, 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and an exhaust violation.
- Stacy L. Leonard, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- Kristina M. Lawler, 37, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment and third-degree menacing.
- Wilford Winder, 31, of Plymouth, was arrested for DWI: first offense, uninspected motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: alcohol (a class E felony), refusal to take a breath test, displaying a false inspection sticker and a safety glass violation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 10, 2021
- Jennifer L. Lappe, 50, of Vernon, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.