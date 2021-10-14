Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Our pumpkin coloring contest is back. Stop in to the library and pick up your entry now. You have until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, to turn in your creations for judging. Open to toddler through sixth-graders. Winners will be notified Thursday, Oct. 28. (We will not judge any entries left at the library after 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. All entries must be brought inside and not left in the book drop.)

Our October book discussion books will be available now for checking out. Read “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, and post your thoughts on our Facebook event from Oct. 18 through 31, 2021. Or just read the book because we know you want to.

The Library Board of Trustees are collecting items for the annual Silent Auction starting Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Nov. 12. Donations can be such things as handcrafted items, artwork, gift certificates, donations from businesses, etc., with a minimum value of $5. They will not be accepting used items. New or handmade is acceptable. The bidding begins Nov. 15.

Virtual Story Time is back. Join me as I read books about Halloween at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, on Facebook Live. Then stop into the library and get the craft activity (a pumpkin friend) to take home and do. (Craft kits are only available until Friday, Oct. 29, while supplies last.) Craft kits are for kids ages 3 to 9 only.

Join us Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. as I read on Facebook Live, “Because of Winn Dixie,” by Kate DiCamillo. Fun for kids and adults. (This will run Oct. 20 through Dec. 22 with a night off on Nov. 24).

The Morrisville Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face coverings are mandatory inside; vaccinated or not.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related