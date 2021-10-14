PACNY announces 2021 award recipients

The Preservation Association of Central New York announced the winners of this year’s annual Preservation Awards; among recipients is the Madison County Historical Society.
- A Jasena R. Foley Award is given to Mr. Laurence Bousquet in recognition of his public walking tours of the Sedgewick Neighborhood in Syracuse as part of The Stand’s Photo Walks
- The Pat Earle Award is given to the Howland Stone Store Museum in recognition of the successful completion of the Opendore Project in Sherwood
- A Stewardship Award is given to Dr. Stephen and Judy Coleman for their long-term care of the Ezra A. Huntington house in Auburn
- A Jasena R. Foley Award is given to the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation in recognition of over half a century of advocacy for historic buildings and cultural landscapes
- The CNY Heritage Award is given to the Madison County Historical Society in recognition of the 25th Annual Madison County Hops Festival in Oneida
- A Stewardship Award is given to Dale and Ann Tussing in recognition of dedicating over half a century of care and stewardship for their home, the 1812 John Gridley house in Syracuse
Two very special posthumous honors were also given in recognition of two long-time supporters of PACNY and of the built heritage of Central New York.
- The Paul Malo Award is given in honor of Mr. John A. “Jae” Evangelisti
- The Wilma T. Auer Award is given in honor of Mr. Dean Biancavilla
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony Oct. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact email@pacny.net.