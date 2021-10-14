PACNY announces 2021 award recipients

The Preservation Association of Central New York announced the winners of this year’s annual Preservation Awards; among recipients is the Madison County Historical Society.

A Jasena R. Foley Award is given to Mr. Laurence Bousquet in recognition of his public walking tours of the Sedgewick Neighborhood in Syracuse as part of The Stand’s Photo Walks

The Pat Earle Award is given to the Howland Stone Store Museum in recognition of the successful completion of the Opendore Project in Sherwood

A Stewardship Award is given to Dr. Stephen and Judy Coleman for their long-term care of the Ezra A. Huntington house in Auburn

A Jasena R. Foley Award is given to the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation in recognition of over half a century of advocacy for historic buildings and cultural landscapes

The CNY Heritage Award is given to the Madison County Historical Society in recognition of the 25th Annual Madison County Hops Festival in Oneida

A Stewardship Award is given to Dale and Ann Tussing in recognition of dedicating over half a century of care and stewardship for their home, the 1812 John Gridley house in Syracuse

Two very special posthumous honors were also given in recognition of two long-time supporters of PACNY and of the built heritage of Central New York.

The Paul Malo Award is given in honor of Mr. John A. “Jae” Evangelisti

The Wilma T. Auer Award is given in honor of Mr. Dean Biancavilla

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony Oct. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact email@pacny.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related