Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

History Top Story

PACNY announces 2021 award recipients

Bymartha

Oct 14, 2021

The Preservation Association of Central New York announced the winners of this year’s annual Preservation Awards; among recipients is the Madison County Historical Society.

  • A Jasena R. Foley Award is given to Mr. Laurence Bousquet in recognition of his public walking tours of the Sedgewick Neighborhood in Syracuse as part of The Stand’s Photo Walks
  • The Pat Earle Award is given to the Howland Stone Store Museum in recognition of the successful completion of the Opendore Project in Sherwood
  • A Stewardship Award is given to Dr. Stephen and Judy Coleman for their long-term care of the Ezra A. Huntington house in Auburn
  • A Jasena R. Foley Award is given to the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation in recognition of over half a century of advocacy for historic buildings and cultural landscapes
  • The CNY Heritage Award is given to the Madison County Historical Society in recognition of the 25th Annual Madison County Hops Festival in Oneida
  • A Stewardship Award is given to Dale and Ann Tussing in recognition of dedicating over half a century of care and stewardship for their home, the 1812 John Gridley house in Syracuse

Two very special posthumous honors were also given in recognition of two long-time supporters of PACNY and of the built heritage of Central New York.

  • The Paul Malo Award is given in honor of Mr. John A. “Jae” Evangelisti 
  • The Wilma T. Auer Award is given in honor of Mr. Dean Biancavilla

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony Oct. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact email@pacny.net.

By martha

Related Post

Fun & Recreation Libraries Top Story

Caturday in “Mew” Woodstock: Black Cat Myths and Superstitions Oct. 16

Oct 15, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Dr. Ray Carlson retires from Community Memorial

Oct 15, 2021 martha
Pets Religion Top Story Veterans/Military

Canastota’s ‘Blessings’ Get Multiplied

Oct 14, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation Libraries Top Story

Caturday in “Mew” Woodstock: Black Cat Myths and Superstitions Oct. 16

Oct 15, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Dr. Ray Carlson retires from Community Memorial

Oct 15, 2021
Pets Religion Top Story Veterans/Military

Canastota’s ‘Blessings’ Get Multiplied

Oct 14, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Indictments handed down in Sept. 11 murder

Oct 14, 2021