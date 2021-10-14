Fritz’s Polka Band releases 20th recording

Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona released its 20th recording, “The Hands of Time,” Oct. 1, 2021; it was recorded at SubCat Music Studios in Syracuse and features 11 original tunes (listed here in order as on recording): The Hands of Time (featuring Joe Bonamassa & Deen Castronovo), Chicken Wing Breakdown, Hey., Come Home Safe (with Rocko Dorsey), Tommy’s Lendler (featuring Joey Miskulin with Freddy Scherz & the late Fred Scherz Sr.), A Song From FPB, How Can I Kiss Those Lips?, I Know I Should, Brothers (featuring Deen Castronovo & Derek Sherinian), Oktoberfest Is Here Again & Steins (with Ron Keck) and one cover tune: All Along The Watchtower.

“The Hands of Time” is available from online outlets listed at fritzspolkaband.hearnow.com, at FPB gigs, and by mail order from FPB.

“I’m so thrilled this recording has finally been released,” said Fritz Scherz, bandleader of Fritz’s Polka Band. “My band has been playing some of the tunes that appear on this album at gigs and they’ve really been going over quite well with the various audiences we’ve played for.

“I think the fact that the styles of songs on this album being so eclectic is a good thing, because there’s basically a tune for every mood someone might have. If you’re in the mood for a festive, party-type song, then a song like Oktoberfest Is Here Again will fill that need.

“If you’re saddened by the loss of a loved one or close friend, then a tune like The Hands of Time or a ballad like I Know I Should will resonate with you. The special guests on this album really made it extra special, too. Whether folks choose to buy the CD at a gig, via mail order or download, I hope they enjoy it as much as my band enjoyed recording it.”

Oct. 14, 2018, marked the 40th anniversary of Fritz’s Polka Band. FPB made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. FPB appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’

In November 2018, FPB released their 19th recording, “Hey.”. In 2019, FPB’s recording “Hey.” was nominated for a Syracuse Area Music Award. In autumn 2019, FPB was nominated for Band of the Year as well as New, Original Polka Song by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Fritz Scherz was nominated for Musician of the Year and Button-Box: Artist or Duo awards.

More info on Fritz’s Polka Band can be found at fritzspolkaband.com, facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, twitter.com/fritzspolkaband or instagram.com/fritzspolkaband.

