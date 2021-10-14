Indictments handed down in Sept. 11 murder

Phillip Williams

On Sept, 11, 2021, Donte Harris, 23, was the victim of gunfire during an incident at 722 Noyes St. Three other males also suffered non-fatal gunshots wounds in that same incident.

Through the investigation, the Utica Police Major Crimes Unit worked tirelessly to develop suspect information. In conjunction with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office they presented a case to an Oneida County Grand Jury.

On Oct. 13, the grand jury returned indictments against Phillip Williams, 38, of Utica, for second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Shooting incident leads to drugs charges

Timothy Pinkney

On Oct. 13, 2021, the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit charged Timothy Pinkney, 33, of Utica after a lengthy narcotics investigation.

The investigation began in early in July following a shooting investigation in which a large quantity of narcotics was located in a vehicle that Pinkney was operating during the time.

The follow up investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed on October 13th and subsequent to the totality of case, Pinkney was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

