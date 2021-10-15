Dr. Ray Carlson retires from Community Memorial

Community Memorial Hospital’s cardiologist, Dr. Raymond Carlson, is retiring after more than a decade of providing cardiology care for the Hamilton region and beyond.

In 2010, Carlson joined the Community Memorial medical team, with a small support staff group. As the need for cardiac care continued to expand locally, Carlson led the specialty service to another level, increasing his team size while continuing the vital service line expansion.

“I’m excited to see how both the cardiac care and the department within CMH continues to grow,” Carlson siad. “We’ve maintained our independent status while coordinating care across the network’s services.”

Carlson has been instrumental in the cardiac care of patients admitted to the hospital, patient consults and follow-up care. Carlson is also a community contributor to heart health education and encouraging community members to improve their heart health.

“Dr. Carlson served as a forum member for our annual Go Red Lunch and Learn, a wellness event that CMH has collaborated with Colgate University, since its inception,” said Jeff Coakley, president and CEO of Community Memorial. “Even if you weren’t a direct patient of his, there were benefits he provided in regards to heart health of the community.”

As an integral part of the selection process for a new cardiologist, Carlson is eager for patients to experience the remarkable care that Dr. Avneet Singh brings to the organization. “I strongly support Dr. Singh coming to the CMH team, and I am pleased to be handing the reins over to such a notable and accomplished provider. It is reassuring that our patients will be in such capable hands.”

Looking forward to retirement and focusing on time with his grandchildren, Carlson said he will miss the immense impact that patients and staff have had on his career.

“I’ve become a more effective healthcare provider, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have cared for so many patients throughout my time at CMH,” Carlson said, “and the staff I’ve worked with for many years has been truly remarkable, including my wife and co-worker, Cyndi, who has been instrumental in my career.”

Longtime colleague, Physician Assistant Isobel Grover said she’ll miss working with Carlson, as they’ve know each other for more than 15 years.

“Ray is a master of his discipline, collegial in his relationships and keenly interested in developing a strong team-based approach to care,” Grover said. “The cardiology team Ray has built at CMH is one of the best I have ever had the privilege of working with.”

The Cardiology Department within the Hamilton Family Center has been working to send information to all of Carlson’s patients about the transition of care from Carlson to Singh, who has recently begun at the Hamilton office. Singh is seeing patients and is working with the entire cardiology team to develop the specialty service even further. To learn more about the team of providers at Community Memorial or to make an appointment, visit communitymemorial.org/family-health-centers or call 315.824.4600.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related