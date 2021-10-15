Caturday in “Mew” Woodstock: Black Cat Myths and Superstitions Oct. 16

The New Woodstock Free Library will host Wayward Paws for a cat-themed afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 2106 Main St., New Woodstock.

Open to all ages, this event will feature a presentation about black cat myths and superstitions, a chance to meet and play with adoptable cats and kittens and black cat crafts.

This event is free, but donations to Wayward Paws are welcome.

Wayward Paws is a non-profit no-kill cat rescue and adoption organization based in New Woodstock.

More information about this event, including how to adopt or foster a cat is available at bit.ly/nwcats.

