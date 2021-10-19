Tonight’s Common Council agenda

Oneida City Clerk Sandy LaPera released the following agenda for the Oct. 19, 2021, meeting of the Oneida Common Council:
- Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call
- PUBLIC HEARING: LL No. 10-Amend Article 5, Section 5.24 (Budget and Financial Administration)
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Audience members each allotted up to 3 minutes speaking time
- OLD BUSINESS
- SUPERVISOR’S REPORT
- Approval of minutes of the Regular Meeting Oct. 5, 2021
- Approval of Warrant No. 20
- MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the City Clerk, City Engineer, Codes Department, Comptroller, Fire Department, Planning Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Police Department
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Moved by Councilor Kinville and seconded by Councilor DuBois, Resolution 21-185 was tabled at the Oct. 5 Council Meeting. Reopen discussion and vote on said Resolution to approve the Water Board recommendation for a leak adjustment at 425 McGuire St.
- INTRODUCE LOCAL LAW: Introduce Local Law No. 11 to impose a 12-month moratorium on boarding house and/or rooming house uses within the city of Oneida and to schedule a Public Hearing for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St. Oneida
- BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve Budget Transfers/Amendments as outlined by the Comptroller
- INTRODUCE LOCAL LAW: Introduce Local Law No. 12, pursuant to Cannabis Law §131 opting out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments within the City of Oneida and to schedule a Public Hearing for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St. Oneida
- INSURANCE PLAN RENEWAL: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Excellus Plan Renewal effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- NEW BUSINESS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION: Seek advice of Counsel with possible action