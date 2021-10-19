Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Tonight’s Common Council agenda

Bymartha

Oct 19, 2021

Oneida City Clerk Sandy LaPera released the following agenda for the Oct. 19, 2021, meeting of the Oneida Common Council:

  • Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call
  • PUBLIC HEARING: LL No. 10-Amend Article 5, Section 5.24 (Budget and Financial Administration)
  • PUBLIC COMMENT: Audience members each allotted up to 3 minutes speaking time
  • OLD BUSINESS
  • SUPERVISOR’S REPORT
  • Approval of minutes of the Regular Meeting Oct. 5, 2021
  • Approval of Warrant No. 20
  • MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the City Clerk, City Engineer, Codes Department, Comptroller, Fire Department, Planning Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Police Department
  • UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Moved by Councilor Kinville and seconded by Councilor         DuBois, Resolution 21-185 was tabled at the Oct. 5 Council Meeting. Reopen discussion and vote on said Resolution to approve the Water Board recommendation for a leak adjustment at 425 McGuire St.
  • INTRODUCE LOCAL LAW: Introduce Local Law No. 11 to impose a 12-month moratorium on boarding house and/or rooming house uses within the city of Oneida and to schedule a Public Hearing for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St. Oneida
  • BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve Budget Transfers/Amendments as outlined by the Comptroller
  • INTRODUCE LOCAL LAW: Introduce Local Law No. 12, pursuant to Cannabis Law §131 opting out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments within the City of Oneida and to schedule a Public Hearing for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St. Oneida
  • INSURANCE PLAN RENEWAL: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Excellus Plan Renewal effective Jan. 1, 2022.
  • NEW BUSINESS
  • EXECUTIVE SESSION: Seek advice of Counsel with possible action

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Mental health in the workplace

Oct 21, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Goldstein seeks another term as town supervisor

Oct 21, 2021 martha
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

Hamilton Democratic Committee Chair on Nov. 2 election

Oct 21, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Mental health in the workplace

Oct 21, 2021
Local Top Story

Goldstein seeks another term as town supervisor

Oct 21, 2021
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

Hamilton Democratic Committee Chair on Nov. 2 election

Oct 21, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Price Chopper/Market 32 raises $29k for Red Cross

Oct 20, 2021