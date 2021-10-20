Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Price Chopper/Market 32 raises $29k for Red Cross

Bymartha

Oct 20, 2021

Completes September’s initiative with American Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds

Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its month-long initiative to help the American Red Cross, raising more than $29,000 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.

From Sept. 1 to 30, 2021, the supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross, asking customers to round up their checkout total to the nearest dollar each time they shopped.

Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $5,000 to the effort.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity for donors. From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year, and 95 percent of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Mental health in the workplace

Oct 21, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Goldstein seeks another term as town supervisor

Oct 21, 2021 martha
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

Hamilton Democratic Committee Chair on Nov. 2 election

Oct 21, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Mental health in the workplace

Oct 21, 2021
Local Top Story

Goldstein seeks another term as town supervisor

Oct 21, 2021
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

Hamilton Democratic Committee Chair on Nov. 2 election

Oct 21, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Price Chopper/Market 32 raises $29k for Red Cross

Oct 20, 2021