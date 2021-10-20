Price Chopper/Market 32 raises $29k for Red Cross

Completes September’s initiative with American Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds

Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its month-long initiative to help the American Red Cross, raising more than $29,000 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.

From Sept. 1 to 30, 2021, the supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross, asking customers to round up their checkout total to the nearest dollar each time they shopped.

Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $5,000 to the effort.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity for donors. From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year, and 95 percent of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”

