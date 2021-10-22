Fritz Scherz runing for re-election to Verona Town Board

Councilman Fred “Fritz” Scherz, Jr., of Verona recently announced he is running for re-election to the Verona Town Board Nov. 2, 2021.

Scherz has earned endorsements from the Conservative and Republican parties.

“I want to thank the political parties that endorsed me, the volunteers who carried my designating petitions for me, and all the people that signed my designating petitions, helping me get on the ballot again,” Scherz said. “Regarding my candidacy for re-election again, since I got elected to the town board, I’ve tried to work smart for residents of our town. I feel I have the work record to prove I’ve kept these folks in mind while serving as councilman. I know there is more work to be done, and I embrace the opportunity to do so.

“I believe my 25-plus years of work experience in government, work ethic, sense of community, determination and willingness to continue working with members of various political parties makes me an ideal candidate for re-election as councilman. I’m hopeful residents of the town of Verona will give me the opportunity again to continue serving them, as I would be honored to do so.”

Since being elected to the Verona Town Board, Scherz has created the Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service and awarded more than $2,500 in scholarships to graduating 12th-grade students from Verona. He has also hosted 10 holiday parties for town residents and nine “thank you” dinners for town veterans. In 2013, Scherz was one of eight honorees to win a Follow the Leader Award from Leadership Mohawk Valley. Additionally, Scherz has previously served as President of the Oneida County Association of Towns.

In 2014, Scherz was inducted into the Vernon Verona Sherrill High School Wall of Fame.

Election Day is Nov. 2, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more election information, visit elections.ny.gov. For more information on Scherz, visit fritzscherz.com, twitter.com/fritzscherz, fritzscherz.blogspot.com, email fritz@fritzscherz.com or call: 315.363.3509.

