Morrisville honors seniors before Sweet Briar

The SUNY Morrisville field hockey team celebrated its graduating senior class prior to the non-conference battle with Sweet Briar College Sunday morning, honoring forward Heather Cummings (Akron) and Mary Klecha (Greene) on Drake Field in Morrisville.

The basics:

Final Score; Sweet Briar 3, Morrisville 1 (halftime: Sweet Briar 3-1)

Location: Drake Field, Morrisville

Records: Sweet Briar 10-5, Morrisville 3-9

What you need to know:

Host SUNY Morrisville field hockey dropped a non-conference affair Sunday early afternoon by a 3-1 final score to visiting Sweet Briar on Drake Field in Morrisville.

The Vixens struck early, posting a 1-0 lead with their tip off a corner play from the center of the circle 1:50 in.

Before the end of the opening quarter, though, Morrisville tied it up at one with a post score as Heather Cummings (Akron) knocked the ball to the left post where Camberly VanValkenburg (Walton) connected with the sweep for the evening tally.

Less than a minute later Sweet Briar regained the one goal lead converting a penalty stroke awarded after a defensive foul that occurred goal line.

The visitors increased their lead to two before the half, as Avery Jones collected her second off the sweep at the 20:05 mark.

Morrisville pressured the Vixens defensive unit in the third and fourth quarters, but was unable to break through as they fell in the non-conference bout.

Morgan Dueber (Owego) recorded nine stops in the loss, six in the second frame.

Aria Treadway (Rome) contributed to the defensive efforts with a defensive save.

