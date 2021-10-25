BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct. 11, 2021
- Alexander L. Ortman, 21, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise and resisting arrest.
- Joshua M. Chandler, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
- Kimberly Y. Barcomb, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 12, 2021
- Nathaniel D. Dibble, 30, of Norwich, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Cale D. Ostrander, 32, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: three or more open suspensions on three or more dates, speed in zone, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, failure to notify DMV of change of address and a window tint violation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, second-degree strangulation (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Patrick J. Higgins Jr., 32, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Nicholas R. Tennant, 24, of Lee Center, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 13, 2021
- Kalil M. Ashton, 26, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, second-degree possession of a forged instrument (a class D felony), operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and displaying a false inspection sticker. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- William M. Harding, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Makayla J. Hyde, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Oct. 15, 2021
- Sebastian T. Wheeler, 27, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and was transported back to the Onondaga County Justice Center.
- Rachel E. Bauhan, 42, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
- Michael G. House, 38, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 29, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 16, 2021
- Steven M. Wood, 33, of Mattydale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Richard Wishart, 46, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a false inspection sticker and a license plate violation.
Oct. 17, 2021
- Adrian K. Johnson, 37, was issued a criminal summons for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
- Shamar I. Greene, 19, of Elmira, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Krystal A. Edgar, 34, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Kimberly Y. Barcomb, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Steven A. Potocki Jr., 40, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 18, 2021
- Tanya J. Millington, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Daniel R. Depugh, 36, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
Oct. 19, 2021
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
- David M. Abrams, 31, of Albany, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Makayla J. Hyde, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material.
Oct. 20, 2021
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jerry A. Wallis Jr., 23, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Merissa L. Darrow, 32, of Oneida, was issued two separate criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Oct. 21, 2021
- Steven R. Buss, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joshua L. Dixon, 31, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.