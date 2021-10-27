Library announces ‘Snuggle Baby Sweater Auction’

The Library Knitters of the Canastota Public Library have been busy this year creating baby sweaters for their annual auction to benefit library programs. This year, the “Snuggle Baby Sweater Auction” will benefit the library’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“The Knitters challenged themselves this year by using new patterns and learning new techniques to knit these beautiful baby sweaters,” said Katrina McManus, coordinator of the knitting groups for the library.

McManus said the auction contains more than 30 different sweaters. Each one is different in pattern, size and color. Other auction items will include hats, mittens or socks to go along with the sweater.

Each auction selection will have a starting bid of either $25, $30 or $35, as well as a “buy-it-now” price. The silent auction will run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 17, 2021.







All selections will be on display at the library, so everyone is encouraged to stop by and see these beautiful, knitted creations.

Any items that do not have bids by Dec. 17 will be gifted to a family with a new baby through the Community Action Program Agency.

This fundraiser will benefit the library’s partnership with The Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Through the DPIL, children from birth to age 5 can receive an age-appropriate book through the Dolly Parton Foundation. The book is sent directly to the child’s home. There are more than 300 children enrolled in this very successful early literacy program. While the Dolly Parton Foundation offsets most of the costs of this program, the library is responsible for part of the costs of the book, as well as the mailing costs.

The library costs are approximately $30 per child per year. This “Snuggle Baby Sweater Auction” will be a tremendous support to maintaining this important program through the library.

If you are interested in donating but not in need of a baby sweater, the knitters encourage you to stop in at the library and make a donation to the DPIL.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102. W. Center St., Canastota. The library has been providing services to the community since 1896.

