4 Elements Studio announces group exhibition Nov. 5 through Dec. 17, 2021

Public invited to view online and by appointment

The public is invited to view the 2021 Group Exhibition at 4 Elements Studio, 730 Broadway, Utica. The exhibition is available online at 4elementsstudio.org/2021group and by appointment. The exhibition is on view Nov. 5 through Dec. 17.

The group exhibition highlights visual artists living and working in the Mohawk Valley and represents a wide array of mediums including paintings, drawings, jewelry, animation and ceramics.

Participating artists include:

Nicholas Bonacci

Amy Bruning

Kayla Cady Vaughn

Kathy Donovan

Sophie Infarinato

Angela Marken

Alexandra Peretin

Rebecca Petrie

Beth Post

Shannon Stockbridge

Jonathan Vaughn

About 4 Elements Studio

4 Elements Studio is a 501c3 community arts center in downtown Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, work spaces and other artistic resources. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, please visit 4elementsstudio.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related