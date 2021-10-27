Teens charged with burglary after break-in at Weeden’s Mini Mall, Vienna

On Oct. 23, 2021, state police in Sylvan Beach responded to a report of a burglary at Weeden’s Mini Mall located at 8056 State Route 13 in the town of Vienna. It was discovered that, during the overnight hours, someone broke the glass front door, entered the premises and stole items from various booth vendors and the cash register.

On Oct. 25, 2021, a concerned parent discovered an array of items that were believed to have come from Weeden’s. The owner was contacted and confirmed to the parent that there was indeed a burglary to the business early Saturday morning. The parent contacted state police to report the information.

Subsequently, a 16-year-old juvenile was transported to SP Sylvan Beach and interviewed. The teen confessed to committing the burglary with another juvenile. A 13-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody by troopers that evening.

All of the stolen proceeds were recovered from both suspects.

Both teens were charged with one count of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The 16-year-old suspect was arraigned in Oneida County Central Arraignment and released on his own recognizance; the 13-year-old suspect was issued a Family Court appearance ticket and released.

