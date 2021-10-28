Salka honors local history

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,I, Ref – Brookfield) is proud to announce the Otsego School will be receiving a historical sign in honor of John Cheesebrough and the Cheesebrough family for all they have done for Pathfinder Village.

The Cheesebrough family was an integral part of founding the school and helping an underserved part of the community.

“It is truly an honor to recognize Pathfinder Village and the Cheesebrough family for their accomplishments,” Salka said. “Our district is rich in history. The Cheesebrough family and Otsego School are a large part of it. I couldn’t be happier to see this sign dedicated to the school and those who helped found it.”

Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, which encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related