Education/STEM Top Story

MOBOCES earns four state communication awards

Oct 28, 2021

The New York School Public Relations Association recognized the Madison-Oneida BOCES School Communication team with four awards in its 2021 annual communications contest, a statewide program to honor schools and BOCES for outstanding print, visual and digital communication.

This year’s awards recognize work completed for MOBOCES, as well as the Canastota and Rome school districts:

  • Award of Excellence in Photography for a photo taken at a MOBOCES Dr. Seuss celebration
  • Award of Honor in Photography for a photo taken at Rome’s 2021 Commencement
  • Award of Honor in Excellence in Writing for an article about the CTE “Power of Nice” kindness initiative
  • Award of Merit in the Budget/Bond Newsletter category for the 2021 Canastota Budget Newsletter

These award-winning pieces were selected from more than 400 entries statewide. MOBOCES has consistently been recognized for its communication work for more than 10 consecutive years.

For the full list of statewide award winners, visit nyspra.org.

By martha

