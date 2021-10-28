Alex and Ashley Peretin to perform live drawing sessions

The public is invited to view live drawing sessions with area artists Alex and Ashley Peretin at the 4 Elements Satellite Gallery at 131 Genesee Street, downtown Utica. The public can view these artists working in real time from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17, and Dec. 1.

Alex and Ashley Peretin are visual artists and illustrators living in Utica. Both studied at SUNY Oswego and the University of West of England and have experience in animation and character design for animated films and theatre productions.

The satellite gallery, in partnership with Resource Center for Independent Living, promotes area artists featured at 4 Elements Studio, while increasing the beautification of downtown Utica and accessibility to the arts. The gallery features artists from 4 Elements Studio’s Arts Legacy Program, gallery and current exhibitions. The satellite gallery also includes works from area artists such as Frank Viola, Mary Gaylord Loy, John Loy and Jim McDermid, among others.

4 Elements Studio is a non-profit community arts center in downtown Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, work spaces and other artistic resources. The gallery and exhibition spaces are open by appointment only. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, visit 4elementsstudio.org.

Dragon Sketch by Alex Peretin

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related