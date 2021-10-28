Canastota Public Library announces November calendar of events

Throughout the month of November, the Canastota Public Library has activities for the public. From children to our mature adults, there is always something happening at the library. As of the writing of this article, the library is still enforcing a mandated mask rule for anyone visiting the library, regardless of vaccination status.

Storytime with Mrs. Liz began in October and will continue through December each Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Children should be accompanied by an adult and should wear a mask. The sessions include read-aloud books, songs, activities and a craft. Storytime with Mrs. Liz is held on the second floor of the library.

Our annual Holiday Gift Shop for kids will open in December. This program, for youth ages 5 to 12, allows kids to read new books and earn points for each book read. November is sign-up month when youth receive book report forms. Once a book is read, during November, the child prepares a short book report. Those reports are turned into the library in early December. Points are tallied and an appointment is made for your child to shop for friends and family.

Have you ever wanted to learn to play the Ukulele? Ukulele classes with instructor Deb Guarneiri are scheduled through November. Classes will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon. During these sessions, the club plays fun songs and adds new songs to their collection. If you do not have a ukulele, the library has several that can be loaned out. Children under ten must be accompanied with an adult. There will be no class Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Art Exhibit for the months of November and December in the Lawson Community Room is the work of The Swamp Snappers. This photography club meets at and is sponsored by the Great Swamp Conservancy. If you are interested in learning more about their program or purchasing some of their wonderful nature photography, stop by the library to see their display. Their beautiful photographs will also be on sale to anyone interested. They make great holiday gifts.

If you are looking for more gift ideas, stop in and see the gift shop with items created by local artisans. There are many items to choose from including clothing, knitted items, jewelry and more.

The library will remain open to meet the needs of the public and our great veterans on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

The library will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25; Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. We will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102. W. Center St., Canastota. The library has been providing services to the community since 1896.

