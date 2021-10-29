Nov. 2021 programs at Morrisville Public Library

Take-N-Make Crafts for Nov.: Stop in any time this month and get some crafts to do at home. We are making tree of thanks and a Thanksgiving placemat. Craft kits are for kids ages 2-15 ONLY, while supplies last.

Giving Tree Fundraiser: Shop for the library this holiday season from Monday Nov. 1- Saturday January 15, 2022. We have several items the library needs. It’s easy. Grab a Christmas tag off our giving tree of something you would like to donate to the library. Buy it, donate it, whatever it says and bring the tag and the item in as soon as you can. We would like all donations turned in by January 31, 2022.

Nov. Book Discussion: Read the book, Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe by Heather Webber, and post your thoughts on our Facebook event from Nov. 16-30, 2021. Or just read the book because we know you want to. Copies can be picked up starting Monday Nov. 1.

Rock Painting Makerspace: Come in anytime during open hours from Monday Nov. 1 through Wednesday Nov. 24 and paint a rock. Open to kids ages 8 through adult. (The paint markers are acrylic and do not wash off easy so sorry little ones.) Take your rock with you and leave it at someone’s door (to show kindness) or keep it and add to your garden in the spring. One rock per person, while supplies last. (The makerspace will be set up by the circulation desk.)

Silent Auction Collection: The Library Board of Trustees are collecting items for the Annual Silent Auction starting now until Friday Nov. 12. Donations can be such things as hand-crafted items, artwork, gift certificates, donations from businesses, etc., with a minimum value of $5. They will not be accepting used items. New or handmade is acceptable. The bidding begins on Nov. 15.

Classics with Chelle: Join us Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. through Dec. 22, as our Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, reads on Facebook Live, Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo. Fun for kids and adults. It will be live on Facebook until Dec. 31, 2021 when it will be removed. (PLEASE NOTE: we will not be recording on Wednesday Nov. 24.)

Library closed: The Library will be closed to observe Veterans Day on Thursday Nov. 11, 2021. We will reopen Friday Nov. 12 at noon.

Silent Auction begins.: Stop in and bid on several items starting Monday Nov. 15. Bidding ends on Friday Dec. 10 at 7pm. Perfect gifts to give this holiday season. The silent auction is being held in the library’s program room. Face coverings are required while bidding on items.

Virtual Story Time: Join Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, as she reads books about Thanksgiving on Tuesday Nov. 16 at 11:00am on Facebook Live. Then stop into the library and get the craft activity (a turkey paper bag puppet) to take home and do. (Craft kits are only available until Tuesday Nov. 30, while supplies last.) Craft kits are for kids ages 3-9 ONLY.

Library Board of Trustees meeting: The Library Board of Trustees meet on Thursday Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend. Face coverings are required for everyone.

Library closed: The Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday Nov. 25 through Sunday Nov. 28, 2021. We will reopen Monday Nov. 29 at noon.

