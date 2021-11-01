State police investigating a double stabbing incident in Madison County

On Oct. 29, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., state police responded to 2612 State Route 8, Lot 22, Brookfield, Madison County, for a reported stabbing incident.

When troopers arrived, they located a 26-year-old pregnant female and a 31-year-old female with multiple stab wounds. They were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, where they were treated and released.

The preliminary investigation has determined both victims were stabbed and struck by a hammer by 32-year-old Ryan A. Demorest of Cassville during a physical argument. Demorest fled the scene prior to the patrols’ arrival. Following a search, Demorest was discovered deceased from an apparent suicide outside a residence in the town of Plainfield, Otsego County.

The investigation continues.

