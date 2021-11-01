Transition Cow Tuesdays webinar series

Cornell CALS PRO-DAIRY in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension are hosting Transition Cow Tuesdays, a transition cow management webinar series, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 2 through Dec. 14, 2021.

Have you…

been working with the farm transition cow program but want to know more about the how, what and why?

wanted to improve the transition cow performance of your herd but need to know where to start?

wanted to increase the skills you bring to the farm or your farm employer?

been wondering where you’ll find the time to attend a course or workshop?

If so, this webinar series is designed for you! The webinars are short, to the point and just 30 minutes. Grab your lunch and join us. Generous sponsors have enabled us to offer this series for free. Registration is required. One registration provides access to all the webinars in the series.

Nov. 2 – Transition Cow Nutrition, Tom Overton, PhD, Professor of Dairy Management, Chairman of the Department of Animal Science at Cornell University

