Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Chittenango

Bymartha

Nov 2, 2021

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Chittenango Police Department, is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Byrne Dairy located at 298 Genesee St., Chittenango.

On Nov. 2, 2021, at approximately 6:10 a.m., two male subjects entered the business, displayed what appeared to be firearms and fled the scene on foot after stealing property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Sheriff Todd Hood understands that the proximity of this business to the Chittenango School District may have raised some concern. He said there was no threat or safety concern for the school community.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information or who was in the area of the Byrne Dairy and may have seen anything out of the ordinary to contact them at major.crimes@madisoncounty.ny.gov or call 315.366.2311.

One thought on “Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Chittenango”

