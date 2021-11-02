BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct. 22, 2021
- Michael B. Dunster, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 25, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of noxious matter.
- James L. Brockhum, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Elizabeth A. Woody, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of criminal trespass third-degree.
Oct. 23, 2021
- Tanya J. Millington, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Matthew P. Gentile-Polese, 22, of South Salem, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Brian P. Grems, 36, of Sylvan Beach, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Samantha E. Sheedy, 20, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 24, 2021
- Michael G. House, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
Oct. 25, 2021
- Shalako T. Simon II, 21, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal possession of a hypodermic needle.
- Chez L. Berube, 21, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Austin J. Meeks, 26, of Oneida, was arrested for menacing third-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 26, 2021
- Maxwell S. Hood, 22, of Oneida Castle, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and no headlamp.
- Michael C. Przylucki Jr., 27, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: obstructing vehicle traffic.
- Jerry L. Durr, 63, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal mischief fourth-degree and harassment second-degree.
Oct. 27, 2021
- Zachary W. Winchell, 25, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a forged instrument first-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Heather L. Sreca, 41, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Tyler S. Collins, 33, of Bouckville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and an exhaust violation.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 25, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.