Chittenango Mayor issues statement on armed robbery

Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin issued the following statement this afternoon in connection with the armed robbery at the Byrne Dairy in the village:

Early this morning, Village of Chittenango Police officers responded to the Byrne Dairy, located at 298 Genesee St., for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspects fled the scene.

No injuries occurred during the incident.

The Chittenango Police Department is working cooperatively with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident. We are grateful to Sheriff Hood and the deputies who responded quickly and for their ongoing assistance with apprehending those involved in the crime.

Chittenango Police coordinated with the Chittenango School District to ensure the safety of children heading to school.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the village will release no further information. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315.366.2311or email major.crimes@madisoncounty.ny.gov.

Further inquiries can be made to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

